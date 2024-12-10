Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature that allows users to reply swiftly to voice messages, significantly simplifying the process of responding. This update eliminates the need to swipe or manually select a message before replying. Instead, users can now record and send responses directly with just a tap.

The new functionality, as detailed by WABetaInfo, a platform that monitors WhatsApp updates, is currently available on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.26.6) via the Google Play Store. Designed to enhance communication efficiency in both individual and group chats, the feature reduces the steps required to respond to voice notes, making conversations more fluid and intuitive.

How the feature works Reportedly, the update introduces a dedicated button adjacent to voice messages, visible when a user begins listening to the audio. Tapping this button allows users to instantly start recording their reply. The process is streamlined, ensuring quicker interactions without the need to navigate away from the conversation or manually select the original message.

Once recorded, the response is directly associated with the original voice message, improving the clarity and organisation of chats. This enhancement is particularly beneficial for users who frequently rely on voice notes and need to respond to specific messages amidst fast-paced conversations.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is aimed at simplifying interactions, particularly in scenarios where multiple replies to voice messages are required. By cutting down on unnecessary steps, WhatsApp is responding to the demand for a more seamless and efficient user experience.

Currently, the feature is accessible to a limited group of beta testers, but a wider rollout is expected in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is also reportedly gearing up to launch a redesigned chat lists interface for Android users, with the feature currently being rolled out through its latest beta update, version 2.24.25.8.

According to a report by the WABetaInfo, the update has been made available to a select group of beta testers, with plans to expand access in the coming days.