WhatsApp Beta tests QR codes for easy chat history transfer across devices. What to expect
WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to introduce a new feature that simplifies chat history transfers between devices using QR codes, bypassing Google Drive backups. The upcoming update is expected to make the process more user-friendly and efficient for Android users.
