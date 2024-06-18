WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to introduce a new feature that simplifies chat history transfers between devices using QR codes, bypassing Google Drive backups. The upcoming update is expected to make the process more user-friendly and efficient for Android users.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to introduce a slew of new updates aimed at enhancing user experience, with a standout feature that simplifies chat history transfers between devices through QR codes.

According to WABetaInfo, this innovative chat transfer capability is part of the latest beta version, 2.24.9.19, and promises to make moving chat data from one device to another significantly easier, bypassing the need for Google Drive.

Reportedly, the upcoming feature is likely to leverage QR codes to directly transfer chat data between devices. When a user upgrades to a new phone, WhatsApp will generate a QR code on the old device, encapsulating all chat history and data. By scanning this QR code with the new device, users can seamlessly initiate the chat transfer process. This development addresses a persistent inconvenience for Android users, who previously had to rely on Google Drive for backing up and restoring conversations during device switches.

The QR code-based transfer method is expected to be more user-friendly compared to the previous multi-step process involving Google Drive backups and restores.

Despite the streamlined nature of the QR code transfer system, some operational details remain unclear. For instance, it is yet to be confirmed whether both devices need to be logged into WhatsApp during the transfer, or if the QR code also facilitates sign-in on the new device. Additionally, the duration of the transfer may vary based on the amount of data being transferred.

At present, the beta version of this feature is accessible through the Google Play Store for users already enrolled in the beta program. However, the beta program is presently at full capacity, meaning new users may need to wait until the feature is widely released. While there is no official timeline for its public rollout, its presence in the beta stage suggests a potential near-future implementation.

