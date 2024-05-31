WhatsApp Beta update boosts user experience with ‘Favourite Chats Filter’: Report
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly in the process of developing a new feature that will allow users to add and filter their favorite chats for easier access. This functionality is currently under development and is being rolled out to beta testers registered through the Google Play Beta Program. These testers will soon have the opportunity to explore and test this feature.