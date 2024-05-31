WhatsApp Beta update boosts user experience with ‘Favourite Chats Filter’: Report

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly in the process of developing a new feature that will allow users to add and filter their favorite chats for easier access. This functionality is currently under development and is being rolled out to beta testers registered through the Google Play Beta Program. These testers will soon have the opportunity to explore and test this feature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature has been identified in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.12.7. This new addition enables users to organize their preferred chats with a dedicated filter, which could be especially beneficial for users who receive numerous messages and find it challenging to keep track of frequent contacts. Although WhatsApp already supports chat pinning, it limits users to pinning only three chats.

WABetaInfo has also provided a screenshot showcasing the new feature. In the image, four distinct filters appear at the top of the screen, just below the WhatsApp logo. The filters for All, Unread, and Groups were introduced earlier, and now a fourth filter, labeled Favourites, has been added.

The Favourites filter is designed to simplify locating important contacts and groups across WhatsApp. Users can manually add contacts to the Favourites list through an "Add to Favourites" option. Additionally, users can rearrange and remove chats from this list based on their preferences. Since the feature is being gradually released in beta, not all beta testers will have immediate access, but it should become available to more users in the coming days.

In another update, WhatsApp has extended the duration for voice messages in Status updates. Previously, users could only post voice messages up to 30 seconds long, but this limit has now been increased to one minute. This change is also being tested among beta users.

These enhancements reflect WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to improve user experience and provide more customization options for its users.

