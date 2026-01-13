WhatsApp beta update could change how users share stickers on iOS: Here's how

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that could make sharing stickers quicker and more intuitive.

The latest WhatsApp beta for iOS, now available via Apple’s TestFlight programme, introduces automatic sticker suggestions while users type their messages, reported 9To5Mac.

The feature could remove the need to open the sticker tray and scroll through multiple packs, offering relevant stickers directly from the chat screen.

Sticker suggestions appear while typing According to findings shared by WABetaInfo, the feature has arrived with WhatsApp beta version 26.1.10.72. It works alongside the message composer and is triggered when a user types an emoji that has stickers linked to it.

When such an emoji is entered, a small sticker icon appears next to the send button. Tapping this icon opens a compact results panel displaying stickers and GIFs associated with that emoji. Users can also tap a “Show more results” option to expand the selection without leaving the conversation.

Feature relies on emoji metadata The sticker suggestions are generated using predefined emoji associations that are added during the sticker creation process. This means only stickers that include specific emoji tags are eligible to appear as suggestions.

WABetaInfo notes that several third-party sticker creation apps on iOS already support assigning multiple emojis to a single sticker. This increases the likelihood of relevant stickers appearing at the right moment and helps WhatsApp keep suggestions accurate, even for users with large sticker libraries.

Built-in sticker creator currently unsupported Interestingly, stickers created using WhatsApp’s own built-in sticker creator do not currently support emoji associations. As a result, those stickers are not eligible for suggestions under the new system.

However, this limitation may be temporary. WhatsApp could update its sticker creation tools before the feature is rolled out more widely.

