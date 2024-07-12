WhatsApp beta users may soon enjoy in-app message translations and voice transcriptions: Report
WhatsApp is testing a new feature for in-app message translation, using on-device processing to keep data local. The beta version 2.24.15.8 on Android supports live translation for English and Hindi, with more languages expected in the future.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently experimenting with a cutting-edge feature that enables users to translate messages into different languages directly within the app. This information comes from WABetaInfo, a trusted source for upcoming app features. The new functionality is designed to perform translations on-device, ensuring that the data remains local and is not sent to external servers. It is speculated that this feature might leverage Google's live translation technology.