Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently experimenting with a cutting-edge feature that enables users to translate messages into different languages directly within the app. This information comes from WABetaInfo, a trusted source for upcoming app features. The new functionality is designed to perform translations on-device, ensuring that the data remains local and is not sent to external servers. It is speculated that this feature might leverage Google's live translation technology.

The live translation capability was observed in the beta version 2.24.15.8 of the WhatsApp for Android application. Initially, users will need to download language packs to use this feature, with English and Hindi being the first languages supported. More languages are expected to be added in the future. The feature is designed to work seamlessly within chats, allowing users to translate messages without needing to leave the app.

The feature tracker noted that this translation functionality is still in its development stages and is not accessible to all beta testers yet. Even users with the latest beta version available through the Google Play Beta program might not be able to use it at this time.

In addition to message translation, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a feature to transcribe voice messages. This would allow users to generate text versions of the voice messages they send or receive. According to the claims, a new banner might appear under a voice message, prompting users if they wish to obtain a transcription.

This voice message transcription feature was noticed in the beta version 2.24.15.5 of the WhatsApp for Android app and is said to be available to some beta testers. Both features are still in the testing phase and it remains unclear when they will be rolled out to all users.

