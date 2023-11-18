WhatsApp Beta's latest update introduces access button for AI chatbot to select users: Report
WhatsApp is reportedly introducing an AI chatbot on its platform, with a new button for easy access. The chatbot, powered by Meta AI, was initially concealed within the contact list but will be now accessible with a small button on the home screen.
WhatsApp is reportedly set to introduce an AI chatbot on its instant messaging platform, and the most recent beta version of the app includes a specialized button for convenient access to this feature.
