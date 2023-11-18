WhatsApp is reportedly set to introduce an AI chatbot on its instant messaging platform, and the most recent beta version of the app includes a specialized button for convenient access to this feature.

As outlined in a WABetaInfo report, there is now a button situated above the icon for initiating new chats in the Chats tab. This button facilitates the swift opening of AI-powered chats, enhancing the speed and convenience for users.

The AI chatbot, driven by Meta AI, was initially unveiled by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, in September. He disclosed that the company is testing AI-powered chatbots for a specific segment within the USA.

In the September beta release of WhatsApp, the AI chatbot was introduced, but it was concealed within the contact list, creating difficulty in locating and initiating conversations. To streamline the process and enhance user experience, the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.24.26 now incorporates a small button on the home screen for quick access to the chatbot.

Situated directly above the 'New Chat' button in the bottom right corner, the button is a white square with a multicolored ring. Tapping on it swiftly launches the Meta AI chatbot. It's important to note that AI chatbots are currently an experimental feature and have been rolled out in a limited capacity, adds the report.

Reportedly, the presence of the feature in the WhatsApp beta does not guarantee its inclusion in the global release of the same version. Additionally, the specific timeline for the broader availability of this feature cannot be disclosed at this moment.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp disclosed in a blog post that its calling feature leverages peer-to-peer connections, delivering faster data transfers and optimal audio quality. Nonetheless, a notable downside to this method is the necessity for users to disclose their IP addresses to one another, thereby exposing certain information, including their data provider and geographical location, to the other participant.

To address this concern, WhatsApp has introduced a fresh privacy feature named 'Protect IP Address in Calls.' With this setting in place, individual calls no longer rely on P2P connections but are rather routed through a server, effectively concealing your IP address from the view of other participants. It is worth noting that group calls have always used this server-based relay, and now, individual calls do too.

