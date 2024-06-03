WhatsApp blocks 7 million+ Indian accounts in crackdown on abuse: How to protect your account
WhatsApp bans 7.1 million Indian accounts in April 2024 to safeguard platform integrity and curb misuse. The company proactively banned 1.3 million accounts and leverages advanced technology to detect suspicious behavior patterns.
Meta-owned messaging giant WhatsApp has taken stringent action to safeguard its platform, banning approximately 7.1 million Indian accounts in April 2024. This move is part of the company's ongoing efforts to curb misuse and ensure the integrity of the service.