WhatsApp brings ability to hide online status for these users

WhatsApp brings ability to hide online status for these users1 min read . 04:43 PM IST
Meta-owned WhatsApp has started rolling out the ability to manage who can see when you're online. According to WaBetaInfo- the online platform that tracks WhatsApp features, the ability to hide online status is available for Android Beta testers. The new feature comes with WhatsApp beta Android 2.22.20.9 version.
The feature was first announced in August this year. It brings new privacy options in the app’s settings, enabling users to change their last seen status to ‘Nobody’, ‘Contacts’ and ‘Everyone’.
Announcing the feature, WhatsApp then said, “Seeing when friends or family are online helps us feel connected to one another, but we’ve all had times when we wanted to check our WhatsApp privately. For the moments you want to keep your online presence private, we’re introducing the ability to select who can and can’t see when you’re online. This will start rolling out to all users this month."
Are you a WhatsApp beta tester and want to check whether you have received the feature or not? You can do so by going to the app’s Settings menu. Here tap on Account and then tap on Privacy. If you have received the feature, you will see the ‘Last seen and online’ option here. To manage online status, just select “same as last seen" so your online presence will only be shared with people that can already see your last seen.
In another news, the instant messaging platform is working on a camera shortcut for WhatsApp iPhone users. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging app has submitted WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.19.0.75 update which shows that the camera shortcut for iPhones is under development. The shortcut will be placed in the navigation bar and will show up for users who can create a community in the future.
