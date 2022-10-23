WhatsApp brings customised ‘Avatars’ to beta users: Report

The Call Link feature is currently available on WhatsApp’s Calls tab on both Android and iOS devices. This feature allows users to create and share a voice or video call link with their contacts. It would directly connect their contacts to the active voice or video call after they open the link. Users can share the call link with an individual or in a WhatsApp group. Users can also copy the link and share it on other platforms.

