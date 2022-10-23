Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  WhatsApp brings customised ‘Avatars’ to beta users: Report

2 min read . 12:34 PM ISTLivemint
Users can also select an avatar to use their profile picture.

  • Some beta testers have received the option to create an avatar after updating WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store. After creating an avatar, the messaging platform will immediately create a new sticker pack so that users can share stickers with their loved ones.

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform, has rolled out customised ‘Avatars’ to some beta testers. According to WABetaInfo, an avatar is the best way to communicate yourself on WhatsApp.

Users might experience a few minor glitches because this feature has recently been made available to some people.

Some beta testers have received the option to create an avatar after updating WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store.

After creating an avatar, the messaging platform will immediately create a new sticker pack so that users can share stickers with their loved ones.

Additionally, users can select an avatar to use their profile picture. More users will be able to get the feature over the next several weeks, stated the report further.

Recently, the company released the ability to add up to 1,024 participants to groups, for some beta testers. The feature was available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, but it was limited to a certain undefined number of beta testers.

The report mentioned that if any user wants to check if the feature was available on their WhatsApp account, they can try to create a group or add new participants to an existing one.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its voice and video calling feature - Call Link.

The Call Link feature is currently available on WhatsApp’s Calls tab on both Android and iOS devices. This feature allows users to create and share a voice or video call link with their contacts. It would directly connect their contacts to the active voice or video call after they open the link. Users can share the call link with an individual or in a WhatsApp group. Users can also copy the link and share it on other platforms.

Here is how users can create and share a WhatApp voice or video call link on their mobile phones.

Step 1 Open WhatsApp on your iOS or Android device.

Step 2 Go to the Calls tab.

Step 3 Tap on the Create Call Link option available at the top.

Step 4 Select your call type, whether you want to make a video or voice call.

Step 5 Hit the Share Link or Copy Link button.

Step 6 Send the link in WhatsApp chat, group or another app.

