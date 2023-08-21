WhatsApp brings edit media caption feature: How it works1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:31 AM IST
WhatsApp introduces new feature allowing users to edit captions for photos, videos, GIFs, and documents. HD photo transmission also added.
WhatsApp has recently introduced a series of new features, and the company has now unveiled yet another functionality that holds potential benefits for users. According to information from IANS, WhatsApp will soon empower its users with the ability to edit captions for photos, videos, GIFs, and documents. This fresh feature has already been deployed to some users, with the rest of the user base likely gaining access in the forthcoming days. Both Android and iOS users will be able to utilize this feature.