WhatsApp brings image blur tool for desktop beta users: Report

In a related news, WhatsApp has released Android beta 2.22.23.15 update via Google Play Store. It brings the ability to forward media with a caption via WhatsApp. This includes images, videos, GIFs, as well as documents. With the new update, WhatsApp Android Beta users will see a new message box at the bottom to add a caption to the media being forwarded. They will also be able to remove the caption by tapping the dismiss icon within the caption view.