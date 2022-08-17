WhatsApp has an all-new standalone app for Windows. This means that WhatsApp desktop users no longer need to link their primary smartphone to send, receive and sync messages. At present, WhatsApp desktop users have to either download the web-based version of WhatsApp or use WhatsApp via internet browser. The new app is native to Windows and works as a standalone app without relying on the phone app.

The new native app, WhatsApp says, will offer ‘increased reliability and speed’. It is designed and optimized for your desktop operating system, it adds. The app will allow users to receive notifications and messages even when their phone is offline.

Is the app available for download?

According to an updated FAQ webpage, the new desktop app is available for download on Windows. It can be downloaded via Microsoft App Store. Once downloaded and installed on your desktop, to login

- Open WhatsApp on your phone

- Here, tap on More options on Android or Settings on iPhone.

- Next, tap on Linked Devices.

- Point your phone camera to the QR code that appears on your WhatsApp Desktop app.

WhatsApp desktop app native to Mac operating systems is currently under development. Those interested can download WhatsApp beta program for early access.

In terms of UI and design, the new app offers a cleaner interface and looks almost similar to the existing app. The only big change coming with the app is that users no longer need to keep their phone connected to the internet in order to receive WhatsApp notifications and messages.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp extended the time limit to delete messages. Currently, users can delete such messages within up to 68 minutes. With the new update, WhatsApp users will have 2 days and 12 hours to delete their messages. Users can delete the message just for themselves or request that messages be deleted for everyone.