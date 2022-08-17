WhatsApp brings new desktop app for Windows users: Here's what has changed

WhatsApp has an all-new standalone app for Windows. This means that WhatsApp desktop users no longer need to link their primary smartphone to send, receive and sync messages. At present, WhatsApp desktop users have to either download the web-based version of WhatsApp or use WhatsApp via internet browser. The new app is native to Windows and works as a standalone app without relying on the phone app.

