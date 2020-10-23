Whatsapp Business customers to be charged for services. Know details

WhatsApp will start charging companies for its Business chat services soon, Facebook owned messaging giant informed in a blog post on Thursday.

WhatsApp Business, which has more than 50 million business users, announced the pay-to-message option for businesses, "we will charge business customers for some of the services we offer, which will help WhatsApp continue building a business of our own while we provide and expand free end-to-end encrypted text, video and voice calling for more than two billion people."

WhatsApp did not disclose the pricing details for the business services. but the Business app will continue to remain completely.

WhatsApp announced an update Thursday aimed at businesses that use its API, the software interface that lets companies manage message threads with their customers outside of the app, like through a third-party dashboard.

WhatsApp currently charges some businesses a small fee – a few cents per message – to send users things like receipts and confirmation reminders via the app instead of email.

