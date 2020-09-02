WhatsApp Business: How to get started and features available to users

WhatsApp Business uses the massive user base of the instant messaging application to help businesses interact with their clientele. According to the statistics revealed by WhatsApp, people are looking to message with more than just their friends. Messaging with businesses is becoming more and more common all around the world. Research claims that among people who message businesses, 63% say they have started messaging businesses more often over the past two years, and 67% plan to message businesses even more over the next two years

WhatsApp claims that the business app has 15 million monthly users in India, and more than 50 million globally.

WhatsApp claims that the business app has 15 million monthly users in India, and more than 50 million globally.

Here’s a list of WhatsApp Business features:

Creating an account

To create the Business account, the user will first have to download the separate app and then agree to moving from the WhatsApp Messenger app to the WhatsApp Business App. Just like on the Messenger app, WhatsApp Business user will have to verify their phone number. The user will then have to fill in their business name, select a category of business and add a profile picture. The user can also add the location of their business for more credibility and for the ease of the customer.

Catalog

With Catalog, businesses can create a free mobile storefront to showcase their goods or services and customers can browse and discover things they might like to buy. Catalogs make businesses look more professional by keeping customers engaged in the chat without needing to switch to the website for relevant information.

According to the instant messaging platform, more than 3 million people in India view a business catalog on WhatsApp each month. To make it easier for people to discover products, Catalog Links make catalogs and individual items available to be shared as links on websites, Facebook, Instagram and elsewhere. Along with businesses, this also makes it easier for people to share a catalog or item they find with friends or family.

QR Codes

QR Codes can be used for people to simply scan from the business’s storefront, product packaging or receipt to initiate a chat. To start using a QR code, businesses can follow these quick steps, take a look at this video and complete a training on the same. You can access WhatsApp's help section to get support.

Messaging Tools

Messaging Tools help business owners streamline their operations and significantly save time. Quick replies allow businesses to easily address the frequently asked questions they receive, and ‘away’ messages inform customers of when they can expect a reply.

Labels

Businesses can also leverage Labels to stay organized by sorting their customer conversations into different categories like ‘new customers’ or ‘pending orders’. This helps them easily organize and search for chats and messages. WhatsApp has explained how labels can be used to help Business account holders.

Business-themed sticker packs

WhatsApp also created business-themed sticker packs available within WhatsApp to users around the world. The ‘Open for Business’ sticker packs are some of WhatsApp’s first animated Stickers. These stickers are unique collections featuring 20+ new designs.

