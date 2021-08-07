WhatsApp CEO, EFF, others say Apple’s child safety protocols break privacy

“To say that we are disappointed by Apple’s plans is an understatement. Apple has historically been a champion of end-to-end encryption, for all of the same reasons that EFF has articulated time and time again," said digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation, in a blog post. “Apple’s compromise on end-to-end encryption may appease government agencies in the U.S. and abroad, but it is a shocking about-face for users who have relied on the company’s leadership in privacy and security," it added.