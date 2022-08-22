Low on mobile data? Here’s how to disable internet from WhatsApp only

According to a report by Mediarun Search UK, real-time messages, information updates, and apps continuously keep running in the background. The report further suggests that users can set an alert to check on specific activities that drain the data package.
Whatsapp, the world’s most commonly used messaging platform, is not less than any other applications when it comes to consuming data even when users do not evenly use their phone. Due to this common issue, users often end up wasting their well calculated data.
The report further suggests that users can set an alert to check on specific activities that drain the data package. It includes restricting browser searches, broadcasts and media updates.
Although, some of the apps can be stopped to consume data by blocking them while directly running in the background. Users can also apply some solutions to reduce the data usage on WhatsApp in their daily lives by not only using WhatsApp calls and by focusing on conversations in the app to avoid opening it several times to read the same conversations.
Moreover users can also disable the internet connectivity from WhatsApp by following these mentioned steps. Notably, both iPhone and Android users can disable this feature to save mobile data.
Here are the steps to disable this feature:
STEP1 Go to the Settings tab.
STEP2 Click on connection/ connection sharing (for Xiaomi/Mobile Network for OnePlus)
STEP3 Choose the option that says Data Usage to open the list of apps that are using data in the background.
STEP4 Proceed with Whatsapp from the list available.
STEP5 Toggle off the allow background data usage to disable the feature.
Or
STEP1 Go to Settings
STEP2 Click on Mobile.
STEP3 Drag the slider and further proceed with the option named Cellular Data.
STEP4 Click on the option that is named WhatsApp to disable the feature.
Meanwhile, Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on the ability to recover deleted messages with a future update. According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.13.5 update has a feature that helps users recover their messages deleted by mistake. However, there is a catch with this feature.
In its report, WaBetaInfo has shared a screenshot wherein users will see a snackbar when an attempt to delete a message for you is detected. In this case, WhatsApp users “will have a few seconds to recover the message if you previously wanted to delete it for everyone."
In its report, WaBetaInfo has shared a screenshot wherein users will see a snackbar when an attempt to delete a message for you is detected. In this case, WhatsApp users “will have a few seconds to recover the message if you previously wanted to delete it for everyone."