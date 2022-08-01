WhatsApp content warning: Know what not to share

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular messaging app. It has become an integral part of our lives. From good morning texts to good night messages, our day begins on WhatsApp and ends on the same. It is used by almost every age group from school-going kids to old age retired folks for sharing content. Whether it is some personal message or office work, WhatsApp has emerged as a strong medium to send messages, audio, and video content.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}