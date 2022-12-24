WhatsApp could allow users to report status updates: All you need to know

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging app, has always been introducing and upgrading its features. This time, as per a report, the instant messaging platform is planning to work on a feature which would allow users to report status updates on the desktop beta version.
WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging app, has always been introducing and upgrading its features. This time, as per a report, the instant messaging platform is planning to work on a feature which would allow users to report status updates on the desktop beta version.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, the alleged feature would let users report a status update within a new menu in the status section. Reportedly, if any user finds a suspicious status update which violates the Terms of Service, users will have the option to report it to the team.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, the alleged feature would let users report a status update within a new menu in the status section. Reportedly, if any user finds a suspicious status update which violates the Terms of Service, users will have the option to report it to the team.
The report also suggests that the feature is currently under development and would soon be rolled out on WhatsApp Desktop beta.
The report also suggests that the feature is currently under development and would soon be rolled out on WhatsApp Desktop beta.
Meanwhile, The festival of Christmas and holiday season is around the corner. With the advent of technology, now it is easier to wish your family, friends and dear ones with quirky Instagram and WhatsApp stickers rather than sending them greeting cards and telephonic wishes. If you are wondering how to send lively Christmas stickers on Instagram and WhatsApp, here is the guide for you:
Meanwhile, The festival of Christmas and holiday season is around the corner. With the advent of technology, now it is easier to wish your family, friends and dear ones with quirky Instagram and WhatsApp stickers rather than sending them greeting cards and telephonic wishes. If you are wondering how to send lively Christmas stickers on Instagram and WhatsApp, here is the guide for you:
Guide to send Christmas stickers on WhatsApp
Guide to send Christmas stickers on WhatsApp
In order to send the Christmas stickers, a user must download them from the Play Store. Proceed to the Play Store and download any sticker pack of choice from there. After downloading these sticker packs, users can find multiple sticker packs inside the app, all with an Add button next to them in a shape like a plus (+). Users can tap on these buttons to add these stickers on their WhatsApp app.
In order to send the Christmas stickers, a user must download them from the Play Store. Proceed to the Play Store and download any sticker pack of choice from there. After downloading these sticker packs, users can find multiple sticker packs inside the app, all with an Add button next to them in a shape like a plus (+). Users can tap on these buttons to add these stickers on their WhatsApp app.
After adding these stickers to the app, users can send any sticker by simply going to WhatsApp, opening the chat window with any contact and selecting stickers of their choice. Users can open the emoji section and head to the right-most tab for stickers which is where all the new Christmas stickers will be present.
After adding these stickers to the app, users can send any sticker by simply going to WhatsApp, opening the chat window with any contact and selecting stickers of their choice. Users can open the emoji section and head to the right-most tab for stickers which is where all the new Christmas stickers will be present.
Guide to send Christmas stickers on Instagram