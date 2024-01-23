WhatsApp could introduce “Nearby File Sharing” feature similar to Apple's AirDrop: Report
WhatsApp is expected to roll out an update that includes a file-sharing feature similar to Apple's AirDrop, allowing Android users to share files with nearby individuals.
WhatsApp is reportedly set to introduce a new feature that allows Android users to share files with nearby individuals. This move is in line with the development of a file-sharing feature similar to Apple's AirDrop. The update, version 2.24.2.20, is currently being rolled out through the Google Play Beta Program.