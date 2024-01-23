 WhatsApp could introduce “Nearby File Sharing” feature similar to Apple's AirDrop: Report | Mint
WhatsApp could introduce "Nearby File Sharing" feature similar to Apple's AirDrop: Report
WhatsApp could introduce “Nearby File Sharing” feature similar to Apple's AirDrop: Report

WhatsApp is expected to roll out an update that includes a file-sharing feature similar to Apple's AirDrop, allowing Android users to share files with nearby individuals.

Representational image (MINT_PRINT)Premium
WhatsApp is reportedly set to introduce a new feature that allows Android users to share files with nearby individuals. This move is in line with the development of a file-sharing feature similar to Apple's AirDrop. The update, version 2.24.2.20, is currently being rolled out through the Google Play Beta Program.

Although the nearby file sharing feature is not yet available for beta testers, a report from WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo offers a glimpse of what is likely to come. A screenshot reveals an option within the app stating, "Share files with people nearby," accompanied by a list of nearby users, reported Gadgets 360. 

Interestingly, users can make themselves visible without revealing their phone number to non-contacts. To initiate file sharing, users will need to wait for nearby users to accept their request. Reportedly, the process involves a unique interaction where nearby users can shake their device to receive incoming share requests. Importantly, the feature is designed with end-to-end encryption to maintain user privacy.

While the nearby file sharing feature is expected in a future update, the current WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.24.2.20, addresses a camera bug. Some beta testers on Android have experienced difficulties launching the camera within the app following the 2.24.2.13 update. Users encountered a message stating, "Can't start camera, please restart your device," which persisted even after device restarts or app relaunches.

The latest WhatsApp beta update, 2.24.2.20, resolves the camera bug, allowing users to launch the camera within the app. This fix can ensure that users can resume sharing photos and videos with their contacts without any disruptions. As WhatsApp continues to enhance its features and address bugs, users can look forward to a more enriched messaging experience on the platform.

 

Published: 23 Jan 2024, 05:22 PM IST
