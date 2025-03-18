WhatsApp is testing a new feature for its iOS app that allows users to link their Instagram profiles. Currently in beta, it offers privacy settings and will enhance visibility on WhatsApp profiles.

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature for its iOS app that will allow users to link their Instagram profiles to their WhatsApp accounts. The feature, which was discovered by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, is currently in beta testing and is said to be available to a limited number of testers.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted in WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 25.7.10.70. Once implemented, users will have the option to display their Instagram profile links on their WhatsApp profiles.

Moreover, the link is expected to appear beneath the user's profile picture and name, enhancing visibility for those who wish to connect their accounts across Meta-owned platforms.

Reportedly, users will also be given the ability to control who can view their linked Instagram profile. WhatsApp is said to be offering a range of privacy settings, including ‘Everyone,’ ‘My contacts,’ ‘My contacts except,’ and ‘Nobody.’ This could ensure that users retain full control over their profile visibility and privacy preferences. The feature will remain entirely optional, allowing users to decide whether they want to link their Instagram account or not.

At present, Instagram is the only social media platform supported by this feature. However, there is speculation that WhatsApp may extend support to other platforms in the future, particularly Facebook and Threads, both of which are owned by Meta. Such an expansion could further streamline integration between Meta’s social networking and messaging services.

While the feature is currently undergoing testing, only users enrolled in Apple's TestFlight beta programme reportedly have access to it. WABetaInfo suggests that the functionality is still in development and is likely to be rolled out to a wider group of beta testers in the coming weeks.

Previously, a similar feature was observed in development for WhatsApp for iOS but was only available in preview mode.