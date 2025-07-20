WhatsApp could soon add an AI feature to summarise your unread chats: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp is bringing yet another AI-powered feature to enhance the flow of conversations and save users time. The personal messaging app will leverage Meta AI’s capabilities to allow users to get a gist of their unread messages without compromising the privacy of their conversations.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is looking to implement a new feature that will allow users to generate a summary of specific conversations. Unlike the existing message summaries feature, the new Quick Recap option will provide a more detailed summary of unread messages in selected chats.

Quick Recap will save users from scrolling through long threads by presenting a concise overview of what has been discussed, using Meta AI’s capabilities.

While the Message Summaries feature worked with only one chat at a time, users will be able to summarise up to five conversations simultaneously with Quick Recap. To use it, users can select the chats they wish to summarise, tap the three dots in the top-right corner, and click on “Quick Recap”.

Similar to Message Summaries, WhatsApp will take advantage of Meta Private Processing technology, ensuring that raw data never leaves the secure enclave in a readable form. It will use encryption and isolated computation to ensure that neither WhatsApp nor Meta has access to the original text or the generated recap.

This method allows WhatsApp to utilise in-house AI while prioritising user privacy and maintaining the sanctity of conversations.

Quick Recap will reportedly support summarising both individual and group chats. However, chats protected under ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ will not be included in Quick Recap, respecting users who have chosen to exclude AI-powered features from specific conversations.