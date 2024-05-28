WhatsApp users have long gotten used to the green theme that adorns the personal messaging app. However, the personal messaging app may soon be working on providing an option to customise the WhatsApp experience with the addition of different themes, at least on the company's iOS application.

According to a recent report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is looking to introduce a new default chat theme feature that will be available in a future update of the app. The feature is currently in development and was spotted during the TestFlight beta programme.

How will the new WhatsApp theme feature work?

The new report states that WhatsApp is already in the process of adding a new feature that will allow users to customise their default chat bubble colour. Moreover, the Meta-owned company is already in the process of refining this feature by allowing users to select their default theme in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.11.10.70 version.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding 4 more chat theme options in a future version of the app. Choosing a new chat theme will also result in users' wallpaper and bubble colour being updated to match the colour palette of the new theme.

WhatsApp to soon allow users to create AI-generated profile pictures:

Another recent report from WABetainfo had revealed that WhatsApp could soon introduce a feature that will allow users to generate images using AI and use them as their profile picture. The feature was first spotted in the WhatsApp beta update for Android version 2.24.11.17.

According to a shared screenshot, users will enter a text prompt into the AI image generator, which will then create a personalised profile picture based on the provided details.

This feature could be particularly appealing to users who prefer not to share personal photos on social media or WhatsApp due to privacy concerns, such as the potential misuse of images. Additionally, WhatsApp already includes a security feature that prevents contacts from taking screenshots of profile photos, further protecting users' privacy.

