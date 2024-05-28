WhatsApp could soon allow users to select different chat themes: Here's how it will work
WhatsApp is adding a new default chat theme feature to allow users to customize chat bubble colors and wallpapers. The company is refining this feature in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.11.10.70 version, with plans to introduce 4 more chat theme options.
WhatsApp users have long gotten used to the green theme that adorns the personal messaging app. However, the personal messaging app may soon be working on providing an option to customise the WhatsApp experience with the addition of different themes, at least on the company's iOS application.