WhatsApp could soon offer a paid subscription tier with exclusive stickers and ringtones: Report

Rumours of WhatsApp launching a premium subscription service have circulated for years, and the Meta-owned personal messaging app could finally be moving towards a premium plan if a new report is to be believed. As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new optional premium subscription plan for the app which could offer extra features for a monthly fee.

The report notes that the plan could be called “WhatsApp Plus” and is under development for both iOS and Android.

What will WhatsApp Plus offer? Reportedly, the WhatsApp Plus plan will offer users several customization options for changing the theme, app icon and accent colours. The personal messaging app is said to offer its subscribers a selection of 14 new app icons to customize the look of the app on their phone.

WhatsApp could also allow its paid users to pin up to 20 chats instead of the standard limit of three on the free plan. With 17 more pinned conversations, users could have more control over keeping their most important work and personal chats at the top of their feed.

The report further notes that WhatsApp is also working on a set of exclusive ringtones that will be offered only to its Plus subscribers. Each of the ringtones is said to have its own distinctive style that would make it easier to instantly distinguish between a premium and a free user of the app.

WhatsApp Plus users could also get access to exclusive stickers that are not available to free users, while some message reactions could become more immersive and interactive to make conversations more dynamic.

However, the report does not mention anything about offering an ad-free experience with WhatsApp Plus. The company had recently begun showing ads in WhatsApp Status and the logical conclusion would be that a paid subscription should get rid of those ads.

Will WhatsApp remain free? The report confirms that WhatsApp Plus will be completely optional and the standard WhatsApp experience will continue to be free. It notes that users will not be required to subscribe in order to continue using the platform and all of the app's essential tools, including sending and receiving messages, making voice and video calls, sharing media, participating in group chats, and utilising privacy features, will remain fully accessible to everyone at no cost.

Meta hasn't officially confirmed the existence of the plan yet but that could be because the plan is said to be in the ‘testing’ phase. The report, however, does not give a specific pricing for the plan yet.

You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in