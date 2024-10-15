WhatsApp cracks down on misuse, bans 8.4 million Indian accounts in August 2024: How to ensure your profile stays safe
WhatsApp banned over 8 million accounts in India in August 2024 to combat abuse, as reported in its transparency report. The bans stemmed from proactive detection mechanisms, with 1.66 million accounts flagged before user complaints.
Meta-owned WhatsApp has banned over eight million accounts in India in a single month, as part of its ongoing efforts to curb abuse and uphold its privacy policies. According to WhatsApp's latest transparency report, 8,458,000 Indian accounts were blocked in August 2024, marking a significant rise in enforcement actions.