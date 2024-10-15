Meta-owned WhatsApp has banned over eight million accounts in India in a single month, as part of its ongoing efforts to curb abuse and uphold its privacy policies. According to WhatsApp's latest transparency report, 8,458,000 Indian accounts were blocked in August 2024, marking a significant rise in enforcement actions.

This report was published in compliance with India’s Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

As per the report, these bans were largely driven by WhatsApp’s proactive detection mechanisms. Of the total accounts banned, 1,661,000 were flagged and banned before any user complaints were filed. This early detection was made possible through automated systems designed to monitor suspicious behaviour patterns, such as bulk messaging, a common precursor to scams or misuse of the platform.

The August report also highlights that 10,707 user complaints were received via WhatsApp’s grievance mechanisms. These complaints, which were directed to its India Grievance Officer through email and postal channels, included concerns such as ban appeals, account support, safety issues, and other user-related matters. Of the complaints received, WhatsApp took action on 93 cases.

WhatsApp typically bans accounts for several reasons, including violations of its terms of service, such as sending spam or engaging in bulk messaging. Accounts involved in illegal activities, according to Indian law, are also flagged and swiftly banned. The platform further responds to user complaints, including instances of abusive, harassing, or inappropriate behaviour.

WhatsApp’s abuse detection operates in three key stages: during the registration process, throughout user activity on the platform, and in response to user feedback. This system analyses the context of user interactions, enabling it to detect and act upon suspicious or harmful behaviour. When inappropriate activity is detected, WhatsApp either temporarily suspends the account or issues a permanent ban, depending on the severity of the violation.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!