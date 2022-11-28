WhatsApp denies breach that allegedly leaked nearly 500 mn phone numbers

NEW DELHI: Meta-owned instant messaging service, WhatsApp, has denied an alleged data breach that was said to have leaked phone numbers of nearly 500 million users from around the world, including India.
NEW DELHI: Meta-owned instant messaging service, WhatsApp, has denied an alleged data breach that was said to have leaked phone numbers of nearly 500 million users from around the world, including India.
In a statement, a WhatsApp spokesperson said that the data breach report was “based on unsubstantiated screenshots," and that the company had “no evidence of a ‘data leak’."
In a statement, a WhatsApp spokesperson said that the data breach report was “based on unsubstantiated screenshots," and that the company had “no evidence of a ‘data leak’."
Subscribe to Continue Reading
“The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp," the spokesperson said.
On Saturday, CyberNews, a cyber security-focused publication, said that a threat actor was selling a database containing phone numbers of over 487 million users of WhatsApp. Of this, nearly 6.2 million phone numbers belonged to users located in India. The report, with screenshots of the alleged leaked phone numbers, did not clarify if the database also included names and other details of users who owned the said phone numbers.
Following the report, Jurgita Lapienytė, chief editor of CyberNews, tweeted that there was no evidence of a hack. “There’s no evidence WhatsApp has been hacked. The leak might be a scrape but that doesn’t mean it’s any less dangerous for the affected users," she wrote.
Security experts said that even without an elaborate set of details, like names or other identification, leaked databases--if confirmed--are often purchased by cyber criminals, who subsequently use these phone numbers to initiate scams that may include phishing, identity theft and other related activities.
“Phone number harvesting is a very common practice today, and hackers often find clients such as telemarketers — who purchase such databases to sell their products. Even without a name attached to a number, such databases still find plenty of customers," said Sandip Kumar Panda, founder and chief executive of Bengaluru-based cyber security firm, InstaSafe Technologies.
However, Panda added that with data breaches becoming commonplace, it is also important to authenticate the veracity of breach-related claims.