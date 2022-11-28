WhatsApp denies data breach report1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 11:43 PM IST
‘The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp,’ a WhatsApp spokesperson said
‘The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp,’ a WhatsApp spokesperson said
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Monday denied a report on an alleged data leak that said phone numbers of nearly 500 million users from around the world were leaked, including in India.