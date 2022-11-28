WhatsApp denies data breach report

On Saturday, CyberNews, a cyber security-focused publication, published a report stating that a threat actor was selling a database containing phone numbers of more than 487 million WhatsApp users. Of this, nearly 6.2 million phone numbers belonged to users in India. Screenshots of the alleged database containing the breached phone numbers did not clarify if the database also included the names and any other details of the users who owned the phone numbers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}