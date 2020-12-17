WhatsApp desktop version might soon get support for audio, video calls

WhatsApp Web helps users to access the instant messaging platform from the bigger screen, which is quite beneficial for people using it for work. WhatsApp is expected to take the functionality of the new Web version of the platform to a new level by introducing both voice and video calls. These features have been limited to the WhatsApp phone application so far.

The new feature is under beta testing and it was first spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks all the new features and enhancements in the beta version of the instant messaging application. The report by the website shows a screenshot of the two options of both voice-calling and video-calling in the chat header of the WhatsApp Web.

In terms of receiving calls, WhatsApp Web users will get a pop up every time someone calls. This pop up will have some basic details such as caller ID and two buttons to either accept or decline the call. Once accepted or while the user is on the call, the pop up will be minimized to a much smaller pop-up window with the option to cut the call or switch from audio to video call or vice versa.

The report suggests that WhatsApp is providing this new feature only to a few beta testers. However, it also claims that the feature is a priority and other beta testers can also look forward to get the update very soon. In terms of the update for stable version of the application, WhatsApp is expected to launch it for everyone in the coming weeks.

With the support for video and audio calling on the WhatsApp Web client, the platform will be able to rival other prominent video conferencing options in the market such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and other which rose to prominence due to a shift towards a work from home environment.

