WhatsApp disables view once feature for these users

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp no longer allows its desktop users to send view once messages. As reported by WaBetaInfo, the online platform which tracks new and upcoming features of WhatsApp, desktop users can no longer send and open view once messages. This includes WhatsApp Web/Desktop (Electron version), WhatsApp for Windows (Universal Windows Platform version), and WhatsApp beta for macOS (native Catalyst app).
Why has WhatsApp disabled view once feature on desktop?
As per the report, the decision to remove the view once feature from desktop is due to a matter of consistency with the screenshot blocking feature. It adds an additional layer of security when a user sends view once messages.
While a user can not take a screenshot of view once messages on their smartphone, they can open the view once messages on their desktop in order to take screenshot. This could have resulted in privacy breach of the sender. With the new changes, WhatsApp makes sure that the recipient is unable to take screenshot of view once message on desktop either.
However, they can still take a screenshot of the view once message by using a secondary phone. Therefore, it is advisable to practice caution when sending a view once message or media to other users on WhatsApp.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp has introduced four new features to enhance user experience. This includes the ability to create in-chat polls, 32-person video calling, groups with up to 1024 users, along with the Communities on WhatsApp feature.