WhatsApp has reportedly unveiled its most recent privacy initiative with an interactive 3D anamorphic exhibit positioned at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. This distinctive exhibit demonstrates WhatsApp's privacy measures and controls in a visually enthralling approach.

As per Business Today, this installation represents the debut application of 3D anamorphism at the Gateway of India. It converts this renowned landmark into a digital marvel, effectively illustrating how WhatsApp's privacy features work together to create a safe space for private messaging.

Achieved through creative storytelling and the integration of locally significant symbols of Mumbai - like the iconic kaali-peeli taxi, the red post box, the classic street lamps, and the symbolic pigeons of the Gateway of India - the installation unites these elements, reported the publication.

As per the media reports, incorporating elements such as end-to-end encryption, two-step verification, silence unknown callers, and disappearing messages, the exhibit tells the story of a WhatsApp message's journey between sender and recipient, unaffected by any intermediary disruptions.

The Gateway of India exhibit is an essential component of WhatsApp's global privacy initiative, originally unveiled in June, adds the report. This effort has materialized across multiple platforms – social media, digital interfaces, broadcasting channels, print publications, and billboards – throughout India.

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President, Meta India, said, “Privacy is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp and we’re excited to see the next phase of our privacy campaign light up the Gateway of India and raise user awareness around WhatsApp’s privacy features and multiple layers of protection. The eye-catching, one-of-a-kind anamorphic privacy installations will be the first time the landmark will witness such immersive storytelling in true Mumbai style and reinforce WhatsApp’s continued commitment to launch privacy features that strengthen our existing layers of protection, giving people full control over the level of privacy they need while messaging their friends and loved ones."