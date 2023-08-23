WhatsApp displays 3D anamorphic installation at Gateway of India, showcases privacy features1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 01:54 PM IST
WhatsApp showcases its privacy initiative through an interactive 3D exhibit at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, using local symbols to illustrate its features.
WhatsApp has reportedly unveiled its most recent privacy initiative with an interactive 3D anamorphic exhibit positioned at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. This distinctive exhibit demonstrates WhatsApp's privacy measures and controls in a visually enthralling approach.