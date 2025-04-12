WhatsApp down for several users globally, massive outage reported

Meta-owned social media giant WhatsApp was down for thousands of users globally on Saturday evening, according to outage tracking website Downdetector on April 12, 2025.

The data shows that the disruption tracking platform registered nearly 600 reports of an outage from social media users as of 5:30 p.m. (IST), while another 173 reports were registered around 7:30 p.m. (IST), Downdetector website shows.

Downdetector's website shows reports of a sudden WhatsApp outage on Saturday, April 12.

The data also shows that close to 88 per cent of the user reports claim that they are facing issues sending their message through the social media platform, while 10 per cent of the user complaints show that they are having problems with the application itself.

There also 2 per cent of people who reported that issue were facing issues logging into the social media messaging platform, WhatsApp on Saturday evening.

In India, United States and other parts of the world, users indicated problem with the app and sending messages. Several users also took to social media platforms to share screenshots of messages not being delivered.

The reason for the sudden WhatsApp outage has not yet been determined.

Netizens React People on the social media platform started to post that they were not able to post status stories or message each other. Sharing their screenshots as proof, social media users were trying to find out what may be the reason for the sudden outage.

“Is WhatsApp down? I have been trying to upload the status but it couldn’t,” asked the social media user named Kumar Subham on Saturday evening, who was trying to share a few stories on the messaging platform.

“Hey @WhatsApp, is the app down? I’m having trouble sending messages – they’re just not going through. Anyone else facing this?” questioned another social media X user named Abdul Khalique.

Few people cautioned others not to try and keep restarting the cellphone, assuring them that it was an error from the application's side rather than a phone issue.

“Stop restarting your phone. It’s not you. WhatsApp is down. Facebook and Instagram too,” claimed a social media user.

Others decided to jump on platform X (formerly known as Twitter) soon and verify the news, whether they were alone in this issue or not.

“Just came here on Twitter to check if WhatsApp is down for you guys or not,” said a social media user named @relatablevijay.

UPI Down This comes right after earlier in the day people in India faced issues while conducting their daily online transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

People tried using their respective Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay applications but could not transact due to a “technical error”, which the payments interface operator clarified later during the day on April 12.