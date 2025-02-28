WhatsApp down for thousands of users, massive outage reported

WhatsApp down: The social media messaging platform WhatsApp is down for thousands of users across the country with many facing problem in sending and receiving messages.

WhatsApp down: Meta-owned social media giant WhatsApp has gone down for thousands of users, according to outage detection website Downdetector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Data on the Downdetector website shows WhatsApp being inaccessible for over 10,000 people in India at around 9.20 p.m.

In UK, over 50,000 people reported that they could not use the app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Downdetector, over 70 per cent people reported issues in sending messages, while 17 per cent people faced issues in server connection.

There was no immediate statement from WhatsApp on the outage.

Many users took to X, formerly Twitter, to inform that their WhatsApp was not working. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The social media platforms have also been flooded with memes.

Social media users react “Me running to Twitter after rebooting my phone to see if WhatsApp is down," said one of the users.

Posting a picture of a crowd, another user said “people quickly rushing to Twitter to confirm if WhatsApp is down." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“One would think since it's 2025 WhatsApp could warn us before it stops working for maintenance," said a users.

Another user said, “Me running to Twitter to check if WhatsApp is down or if my WiFi just betrayed me again…"

“How many people have now come to X to see if WhatsApp is down?," said a user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the users said, “Stop toggling your Airplane mode on/off. Stop refreshing your WhatsApp. It’s not your network, WhatsApp is down."

WhatsApp's features Last month, messaging app WhatsApp rolled out several new features and design improvements, including introduction of camera effects, selfies into stickers, sticker pack and quicker reactions option.

The new feature enables users to enhance their photos with creative touches before sending them in chats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}