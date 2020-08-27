Ever been asked by a WhatsApp user to help them with their storage issues? While internal storage may be increasing with every passing generation of smartphones, it can only save so many videos, GIFs and photos. WhatsApp seems to have recognized this problem and has been testing a new feature where the user will not only be able to analyse how their storage is being used by WhatsApp media but also manage these files by organizing them and eventually deleting unnecessary items.

In a report by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks new WhatsApp features on the beta version of the application, has spotted a new interface in the instant messaging application’s the Data and Storage settings. Earlier the website had reported a similar feature that was seemingly at the prototype stage, however, WhatsApp has changed the entire interface of the new feature and has added a few new functionalities.

In a screenshot shared by the website, we can see the total storage used by WhatsApp in comparison to other data. Below that the user will be able to review the files that are taking the maximum amount of space and hence making it easy for the user to know where to start deleting media. This section can identify forwarded files that are shared on the instant messaging platform.

Below that the user can also see the amount of storage used by single chats. This also helps to locate media that can be deleted without needing a second thought.

These features are still being tested by WhatsApp and the company might add or subtract a few features before releasing it to all beta testers and eventually to the stable version of the app. However, users who still need to check the storage usage pattern on the app, they can do so by entering WhatsApp settings and then clicking on ‘Data and storage usage’. The app shows the amount of data sent and received and many other parameters, including individual chats. The new feature will be available to both Android and iOS users.

