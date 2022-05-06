WhatsApp expands number of participants in single group chat. Details here2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2022, 08:58 AM IST
WhatsApp is also rolling out sharing media files up to 2GB in size, 'protected' by end-to-end encryption
After announcing the 'reaction' feature for the users, the WhatsApp messaging app is now rolling out another useful feature: the ability to add up to 512 people to groups. However, the feature has been rolled out for certain people and is not available for everyone.
WhatsApp is also rolling out sharing media files up to 2GB in size, 'protected' by end-to-end encryption. The Facebook-backed platform previously tested the new limit in Argentina some time ago, and the company is now ready to release it to everyone.
"You now send files within WhatsApp up to 2GB in size at a time, protected by end-to-end encryption. This is an increase from the previous limit of 100MB and we think will be helpful for collaboration among small businesses and school groups," WhatsApp said in a blog post.
The messaging app said it will also display a counter while uploading or downloading to let you know how long your transfer will take.
Meanwhile, on Friday WhatsApp rolled out 'Reaction feature' for all its users which will make it easier for users to send emojis to single messages. Until now, a user had to type an emoji to react to a message. However, from today it will be done instantly by just tapping and holding the message you want to react to.
The WhatsApp reaction feature will work in a way similar to Instagram and Facebook Messenger.
WhatsApp reaction: How to send message reactions
Add a reaction to a message
Change your reaction
Remove a reaction