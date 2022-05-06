After announcing the 'reaction' feature for the users, the WhatsApp messaging app is now rolling out another useful feature: the ability to add up to 512 people to groups. However, the feature has been rolled out for certain people and is not available for everyone.

WhatsApp is also rolling out sharing media files up to 2GB in size, 'protected' by end-to-end encryption. The Facebook-backed platform previously tested the new limit in Argentina some time ago, and the company is now ready to release it to everyone.

"You now send files within WhatsApp up to 2GB in size at a time, protected by end-to-end encryption. This is an increase from the previous limit of 100MB and we think will be helpful for collaboration among small businesses and school groups," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

The messaging app said it will also display a counter while uploading or downloading to let you know how long your transfer will take.

Meanwhile, on Friday WhatsApp rolled out 'Reaction feature' for all its users which will make it easier for users to send emojis to single messages. Until now, a user had to type an emoji to react to a message. However, from today it will be done instantly by just tapping and holding the message you want to react to.

The WhatsApp reaction feature will work in a way similar to Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

WhatsApp reaction: How to send message reactions

You can react to messages in your individual and group chats with emoji. You can view all reactions to a message by tapping the reactions emoji below the message.

A user can only add one reaction per message. Reactions to disappearing messages will disappear when the message disappears.

Add a reaction to a message

When you add a reaction, only the sender of the message being reacted to will receive a notification.

Long press on a message.

Tap to select one of the displayed emoji.

Change your reaction

You can change your reaction to a different one.

Long press on a message you reacted to.

Tap a different emoji.

Remove a reaction

You can remove your reaction to a message. A notification won’t be sent to the sender of the message if you remove a reaction.

Long press on the message you reacted to.

Tap the emoji you reacted with to remove it.