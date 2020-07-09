WhatsApp and Instagram have been the biggest acquisitions made by Facebook . One of the first speculations after the two popular companies came under Facebook Inc. was, will they ever be integrated to work together? Last year, Facebook Chief Zuckerberg made it clear that they have intentions to merge the three platforms to provide a unique service.

Facebook seems to be taking the first steps toward building a shared connection between the three platforms using Messenger. A report by WABetaInfo hints towards a possible feature that could eventually become a common thread between these mega internet platforms.

According to the report shared by WABetaInfor, Facebook is creating tables in a local database which will help manage messages and services with WhatsApp users. Using these references, Facebook will be able to extract information like phone number of the contact, message, if a contact is blocked on WhatsApp and even the sounds of push notifications. However, it won’t be able to look at content of the messages, the members of a group or profile pictures.

The features are in very initial stages and there can be no surety if Facebook will be able to let its users communicate with each other on different platforms. The company could even ditch the this feature in future. Hence, readers are suggested to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Instagram is also moving in a similar direction as a user recently spotted a link to get Facebook’s Messenger on Instagram. The feature seems to be limited to a small number of users, for now.

If Facebook is willing to introduce a cross-platform experience, they will either have to bring down the end to end encryption security services on WhatsApp or bring both Facebook’s Messenger and Instagram up to the mark.

