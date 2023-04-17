WhatsApp has encountered technical problems for certain users in India, with Downdetector reporting disruptions since last night, which have persisted today.

Some users experiencing issues have taken to Twitter to report that they cannot download videos received on the app. However, the problem seems to affect Android beta users more frequently.

According to Downdetector, almost half of WhatsApp users, specifically 43 percent, have encountered problems while using the app. The majority of the issues, about 41 percent, are believed to stem from server connection problems, while 16 percent have reported difficulties sending messages. So far, WhatsApp has not issued any statements about the ongoing outage. It is worth noting that the app is currently testing a new video message feature, which could be the cause of the problem experienced by users who are part of the beta version.

The main problem that users are facing with WhatsApp is the inability to download videos that they have received on the app. To address this issue, users can try downloading the videos using WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop for Windows.

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to send voice messages in the future. According to a report by WABetaInfo, users will be able to record and share short videos for up to 60 seconds with their contacts on WhatsApp.

A ‘Video message’ will show up in the chat list whenever a user receives a video message, says the report.

It must be noted that the new feature will be different from the existing feature to share videos via WhatsApp. Main difference between the two WhatsApp features is that with the upcoming video message feature, users will be able to record and send videos in real-time.

“When a recipient receives a video message, they can immediately tell that it was recorded on the spot, making it more personal and timely, so this also confirms the authenticity of the video," the report says.

Additionally, video messages on WhatsApp will be end-to-end encrypted, which means that even WhatsApp can not read them. Also, video messages cannot be saved or forwarded. But users can still record them using the screen recording feature, as the video is not sent through the view once mode.

The feature is currently in the works. It was spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.7.0.77 update on the TestFlight.