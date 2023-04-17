WhatsApp faces outage in India, leaving some users unable to download media1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 01:10 PM IST
- Some users experiencing issues have taken to Twitter to report that they cannot download videos received on the app. However, the problem seems to affect Android beta users more frequently.
WhatsApp has encountered technical problems for certain users in India, with Downdetector reporting disruptions since last night, which have persisted today.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×