WhatsApp faces outage in India, leaving some users unable to download media

According to Downdetector, almost half of WhatsApp users, specifically 43 percent, have encountered problems while using the app. The majority of the issues, about 41 percent, are believed to stem from server connection problems, while 16 percent have reported difficulties sending messages. So far, WhatsApp has not issued any statements about the ongoing outage. It is worth noting that the app is currently testing a new video message feature, which could be the cause of the problem experienced by users who are part of the beta version.

