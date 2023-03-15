Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will make it easier to recognize messages received from unknown contacts in WhatsApp group chats. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app has released the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.5.12 update from the Play Store. The update brings improvement to the feature that WhatsApp introduced in December 2022 which swapped numbers with push names in the message bubble of group chats.

As per a screenshot shared in the report, everytime a user will receive a message from an unknown contact in a group chat, they will see a push name instead of the mobile number in the chat list.

“This change definitely makes it easier for the recipient to understand who the unknown contact is without having to save the number as a new contact and it is especially useful in large group chats where it can be difficult to identify unknown group members," the report says. The push name may appear instead of the phone number even in different sections of the app, for example, the group participants list, it further adds.

Same feature has also been released to some iOS beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.5.0.73 update.

The report states that the new feature is currently available for some beta testers that install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store, and it is expected to be released to even more people over the coming days.

In another news, WhatsApp is currently testing 21 new emojis for Android beta users. WABetaInfo reports that users no longer need to download a separate keyboard to send these emojis, as they can now be sent directly from the official WhatsApp keyboard. These new emojis are part of the latest Unicode 15.0 update.