WhatsApp group chat to soon show username instead of phone numbers: Details2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:52 PM IST
- Everytime a WhatsApp user will receive a message from an unknown contact in a group chat, they will see a push name instead of the mobile number in the chat list.
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will make it easier to recognize messages received from unknown contacts in WhatsApp group chats. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app has released the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.5.12 update from the Play Store. The update brings improvement to the feature that WhatsApp introduced in December 2022 which swapped numbers with push names in the message bubble of group chats.
