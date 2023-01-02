Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has ended support for old smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG and others from January 1, 2023. The list includes 49 phones that run on outdated operating systems. According to WhatsApp's official website, the app supports Android devices running OS version 4.1 and newer. While the supported iOS version is iOS 12 and newer.

"To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones. If we stop supporting your operating system, you'll be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp", the instant messaging app says in a blog.

As mentioned above, the list includes devices from different smartphone brands including Apple, Samsung, LG and Huawei. Having said that, it is important to state here that most of these phones are very old. It is likely that you have already upgraded to newer models, which means you need not worry.

Here’s the full list of phones that no longer support WhatsApp

- Apple iPhone 5

- Apple iPhone 5c

- Archos 53 Platinum

- Grand S Flex ZTE

- Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

- HTC Desire 500

- Huawei Ascend D

- Huawei Ascend D1

- Huawei Ascend D2

- Huawei Ascend G740

- Huawei Ascend Mate

- Huawei Ascend P1

- Quad XL

- Lenovo A820

- LG Enact

- LG Lucid 2

- LG Optimus 4X HD

- LG Optimus F3

- LG Optimus F3Q

- LG Optimus F5

- LG Optimus F6

- LG Optimus F7

- LG Optimus L2 II

- LG Optimus L3 II

- LG Optimus L3 II Dual

- LG Optimus L4 II

- LG Optimus L4 II Dual

- LG Optimus L5

- LG Optimus L5 Dual

- LG Optimus L5 II

- LG Optimus L7

- LG Optimus L7 I

- LG Optimus L7 II Dual

- LG Optimus Nitro HD

- Memo ZTE V956

- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

- Samsung Galaxy Core

- Samsung Galaxy S2

- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

- Samsung Galaxy Trend II

- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

- Sony Xperia Arc S

- Sony Xperia miro

- Sony Xperia Neo L

- Wiko Cink Five

- Wiko Darknight ZT