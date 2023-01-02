WhatsApp has stopped working on these 49 smartphones: Full list here1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 11:30 AM IST
- The list includes devices from different smartphone brands including Apple, Samsung, LG and Huawei.
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has ended support for old smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG and others from January 1, 2023. The list includes 49 phones that run on outdated operating systems. According to WhatsApp's official website, the app supports Android devices running OS version 4.1 and newer. While the supported iOS version is iOS 12 and newer.