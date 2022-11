WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging platform, has recently launched its create Poll feature. This feature works for both Android and iPhone now. Earlier, the feature allowed only users to create polls in groups but now WhatsApp users can use it in personal chats as well. If you are looking for a guide on how to launch this feature, here are the steps for you:

How to create Polls on Android

STEP1. Open the WhatsApp app on an Android handset.

STEP2. Visit the group or chat in which you want to create a poll.

STEP3. Click on the Attach button which is present in the typing box.

STEP4. Choose the Poll option.

STEP5. Enter the questions you want to ask and their requisite options.

STEP6. Press the Send button.

STEP7. The group members will be able to see cast votes by simply tapping on the View Votes button.

How to create Polls on iOS

STEP1. Open the WhatsApp app on an iOS device.

STEP2. Visit the chat or group conversation in which you want to send a poll.

STEP3. Click on the + icon available on the right side of the tying box.

STEP4. Choose the option Poll.

STEP5. Fill in the requisite questions and options for the poll.

STEP6. Press the Send button and it is done.