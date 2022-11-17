WhatsApp in-chat Polls feature: Here’s how to use it

WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging platform, has recently launched its create Poll feature. This feature works for both Android and iPhone now. Earlier, the feature allowed only users to create polls in groups but now WhatsApp users can use it in personal chats as well. If you are looking for a guide on how to launch this feature, here are the steps for you:
WhatsApp, a Meta owned instant messaging platform, has recently launched its create Poll feature. This feature works for both Android and iPhone now. Earlier, the feature allowed only users to create polls in groups but now WhatsApp users can use it in personal chats as well. If you are looking for a guide on how to launch this feature, here are the steps for you:
How to create Polls on Android
STEP1. Open the WhatsApp app on an Android handset.
STEP1. Open the WhatsApp app on an Android handset.
STEP2. Visit the group or chat in which you want to create a poll.
STEP3. Click on the Attach button which is present in the typing box.
STEP4. Choose the Poll option.
STEP5. Enter the questions you want to ask and their requisite options.
STEP6. Press the Send button.
STEP7. The group members will be able to see cast votes by simply tapping on the View Votes button.