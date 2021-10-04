Facebook and its owned applications WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger are reporting loading issues worldwide due to severe outgage as several users complained.

Downdetector showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram.

"Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can," a message on the Facebook website said when trying to load.

Meanwhile, the social-media giant's instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for over 14,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 3,000 users.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a Facebook company spokesperson said.

WhatsApp too reached out to its users via Twitter to acknowledge the outage:

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.



Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Further, a tweet shared by Instagram said: "Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we're on it! #instagramdown".

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users. It is normal for websites and apps to suffer outages, though one on a global scale is rare.

Later, user reports also indicated Twitter is having problems, according to Downdetector.

Shares of Facebook were down 5.45% to trade at $324.31 apiece at 1:30 pm ET, while Twitter stock was trading 6.73% lower at $57.81.

Meanwhile, Twitter was bombarded with several memes on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram's outage. Take a look:

Facebook's annual revenue has more than doubled from USD 56 billion in 2018 to a projected USD 119 billion this year, based on the estimates of analysts surveyed by FactSet. Meanwhile, the company's market value has soared from USD 375 billion at the end of 2018 to nearly $1 trillion now.

The outage comes a day after a whistleblower went on US television to reveal her identity after she leaked a trove of documents to authorities alleging the social media giant knew its products were fueling hate and harming children's mental health.

Frances Haugen, a 37-year-old data scientist from Iowa, has worked for companies including Google and Pinterest -- but said in an interview with CBS news show "60 Minutes" that Facebook was "substantially worse" than anything she had seen before.

The world's largest social media platform has been embroiled in a firestorm brought about by Haugen, with US lawmakers and The Wall Street Journal detailing how Facebook knew its products, including Instagram, were harming young girls, especially around body image.

