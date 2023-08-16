The beta version of WhatsApp is currently introducing an innovative update that incorporates AI-generated stickers. Currently undergoing beta testing, this feature is accessible to a limited number of users to assess its functionality and identify potential issues. This addition allows users to produce stickers using text-based descriptions. The potential of AI-generated stickers to revolutionize the app is significant, as it provides users with the capability to craft exclusive, personalized stickers.

As per a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is in the process of releasing a fresh beta update that introduces the functionality to utilize and produce AI-generated stickers. The report displayed a screenshot illustrating the procedure for generating an AI sticker.

Notably, a distinct "create" button was visible within the sticker tab. Users will be prompted to input a description for the sticker they intend to create. Following this, WhatsApp will present a range of AI-generated stickers based on the provided description, enabling the user to choose their preferred sticker for sharing.

According to a report by Android Police, the specific generative AI model employed for this new feature has not been revealed by the company. The report further mentioned that Meta is utilizing secure technology to support the AI sticker functionality, although the exact technology in use was not specified. Another report from The Verge highlighted that the functioning of the feature will resemble that of models like Midjoureny or OpenAI's DALL-E, where users can fashion personalized images.

Moreover, the application will also provide notifications if potentially harmful or inappropriate AI-generated stickers are being generated. Nonetheless, the specific measures to be taken in response were not detailed. WABetaInfo's report also indicates that users will have the capability to discern whether a sticker has been produced using Meta's AI technology, as this will be indicated by a watermark present on the sticker.