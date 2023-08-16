WhatsApp introduces beta update with AI-generated stickers: Report1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 02:19 PM IST
The beta version of WhatsApp is currently introducing an innovative update that incorporates AI-generated stickers. Currently undergoing beta testing, this feature is accessible to a limited number of users to assess its functionality and identify potential issues. This addition allows users to produce stickers using text-based descriptions. The potential of AI-generated stickers to revolutionize the app is significant, as it provides users with the capability to craft exclusive, personalized stickers.