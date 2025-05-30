WhatsApp introduces interactive Status features including layouts and music stickers

WhatsApp is reportedly launching new features for Status, including collage creation, music stickers, and interactive prompts. These tools are designed to make updates more personal and engaging, with a rollout planned for the upcoming months.

Livemint
Published30 May 2025, 10:05 PM IST
WhatsApp has announced a fresh set of features for its Status section, aiming to offer users even more expressive and interactive ways to keep friends and family updated on their day-to-day lives.
The latest update is designed to turn Status into a more dynamic, personalised space—whether users are marking a milestone event like a wedding or simply capturing the highlight of their day. According to the platform, the new tools will begin rolling out soon and are expected to reach all users in the coming months.

                      One of the standout additions is the Layout feature, which allows users to craft collages of up to six images in a single Status update. Using built-in editing tools, individuals can arrange the photos to best tell their story or showcase a sequence of moments.

                      Music also takes centre stage in this update. With More with Music, users can now dedicate a Status post entirely to a specific song or add a music sticker to highlight the perfect soundtrack for the mood they’re sharing.

                      Another creative tool comes in the form of Photo Stickers. Users can now transform any photo into a sticker, adjusting its size and shape to suit the composition of their Status. This gives more control over how visual content appears and can be used to add a playful or personal touch.

                      The introduction of the Add Yours sticker brings an interactive element to Status updates. By posting a prompt or theme alongside a photo, users can encourage their friends to join the conversation. Responses can then be shared as individual Status posts, allowing ideas and experiences to ripple through users’ networks.

                      Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that would give users greater control over how they manage their accounts, particularly when they wish to take a break from the messaging platform.

