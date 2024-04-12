Meta introduced Meta AI at Meta Connect 2023, showcasing its AI-powered features, image generation tool, and integration with Microsoft's Bing. Meta promises versatile assistance, with plans for global availability.

Meta revealed a variety of new AI-powered features during Meta Connect 2023, highlighting the company's foray into artificial intelligence with the debut of 'Meta AI'. This AI assistant is tailored for integration across Meta's range of apps, particularly WhatsApp.

Meta AI provides a variety of impressive features, enabling users to engage with it in a manner similar to conversing with another individual. Crafted using a bespoke model based on Llama 2, a generative text model, and Meta's Large Language Model (LLM) research, Meta AI strives to deliver smooth conversational interactions. Moreover, Meta has partnered with Microsoft's Bing to integrate real-time information retrieval into text-based conversations.

One standout aspect of Meta AI is its image generation tool, capable of swiftly producing realistic images from text prompts. Users can activate this function by entering '@MetaAI /imagine' followed by their desired text prompt, enriching the visual dimension of their conversations.

Although Meta AI is presently accessible solely in the U.S., Meta assures users that it will provide valuable aid in diverse situations, such as offering suggestions, delivering entertainment, settling disagreements, and imparting knowledge.

Throughout the presentation, Meta showcased the versatility of Meta AI by presenting scenarios like asking for mocktail suggestions, demonstrating its practical value in everyday settings.

How to chat with Meta AI To engage with Meta AI, users can open WhatsApp and locate the Meta AI icon in the bottom right corner. Tapping on it grants access to the Meta AI inbox, where users can effortlessly pose queries or request image generation.

Aside from Meta AI, Meta unveiled the creation of 28 additional AI assistants and disclosed collaborations with prominent figures from sports, entertainment, and internet culture. Personalities such as Kendall Jenner, rBeast and Snoop Dogg now possess dedicated AI profiles on Instagram and Facebook, providing users with personalized interactions.

Moreover, Meta rolled out AI stickers for WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories, enabling users to elevate visual communication with personalized stickers generated from text prompts. This functionality, similar to Snapchat’s AI-generated Bitmoji stickers, will be progressively introduced to chosen English-language users in the coming month, broadening creative options within Meta’s platform.

