WhatsApp introduces Passkey encryption for backup security in latest Beta update: Report
WhatsApp is testing passkey encryption for chat backups in its latest beta, replacing complex passwords with biometric authentication. The feature aims to simplify backup management and improve security.
Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly enhancing user privacy with the introduction of a groundbreaking feature in its latest beta release. The upcoming update will likely integrate passkey technology to encrypt chat backups, offering a more secure and user-friendly alternative to traditional passwords, as per spotted by the WABetainfo (WhatsApp features tracker). This feature is currently being tested in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.18.13.