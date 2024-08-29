WhatsApp is testing passkey encryption for chat backups in its latest beta, replacing complex passwords with biometric authentication. The feature aims to simplify backup management and improve security.

Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly enhancing user privacy with the introduction of a groundbreaking feature in its latest beta release. The upcoming update will likely integrate passkey technology to encrypt chat backups, offering a more secure and user-friendly alternative to traditional passwords, as per spotted by the WABetainfo (WhatsApp features tracker). This feature is currently being tested in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.18.13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Passkeys, which utilize biometric data such as fingerprints or facial recognition, will replace the need for users to remember complex passwords or manage lengthy encryption keys, reported the WABetainfo.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Previously, WhatsApp provided end-to-end encryption for backups with options to secure them via custom passwords or a 64-digit encryption key. While these methods ensured robust security, they also posed challenges for users in terms of password management and risk of being locked out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the new passkey encryption feature, WhatsApp aims to streamline the backup process. Users are expected to protect and access their backups using the same biometric authentication methods they use to unlock their devices. This shift will simplify backup management and enhance security by eliminating the need for users to recall passwords or manage encryption keys.

Although this passkey feature is still in beta and expected to roll out to all users in the coming weeks, it marks a significant step in bolstering data security for WhatsApp users.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also developing another privacy feature focused on contact synchronization across devices. Discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.18.14, this feature aims to give users more control over how their contacts are managed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The forthcoming update is anticipated to introduce a new section in WhatsApp’s settings, allowing users to control contact syncing individually for each account. Users will likely have the option to disable synchronization for secondary accounts while keeping it active for primary ones. This feature will benefit users who prefer to keep separate contact lists for various purposes.

For those who opt out of automatic contact syncing, WhatsApp will likely provide a manual sync option, enabling users to selectively sync specific contacts without sharing their entire address book across devices. Manually synced contacts will be accessible on all linked devices, offering greater flexibility and control over personal data.

This feature is still under development and is expected to be available in a future update, further enhancing WhatsApp’s commitment to user privacy and convenience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}